Texans' rookie CJ Stroud joins Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Andrew Luck in an amazing rookie feat.

The Houston Texans have a guy. CJ Stroud is playing out of his mind and looks more like a seasoned veteran than he does a rookie. After leading his team to another win, this time over the Arizona Cardinals, the rookie sensation finds himself in elite company in NFL history.

Through 10 games to start his career, CJ Stroud has thrown for 2,962 yards. That's the fourth most for a rookie's first 10 games of his career, per DraftKings. Only Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Andrew Luck have thrown more.

“Most passing yards through first 10 career games in NFL history: 1. Patrick Mahomes (3,185) 2. Justin Herbert (3,015) 3. Andrew Luck (2,965) 4. CJ Stroud (2,962).”

Yeah, those are three great players to be compared to. CJ Stroud looks like a true franchise quarterback right now. Additionally, his talents are helping the Texans play at an extremely high level right now. They're only one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and seem like a legit playoff contender.

So far this season, CJ Stroud has accumulated 2,962 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Tank Dell and Nico Collins have proven to be consistent pass options and rookie head coach Demeco Ryans is crushing it as the head coach. Combine that with strong defensive play and the Texans are looking like a problem late in the season.

Houston will take on the Jaguars in their next game. Look for CJ Stroud to continue balling out as he aims to lead the Texans to a big divisional win. A victory over Jacksonville will put Houston in first place of the AFC South.