CJ Stroud is trying to earn the Houston Texans' QB1 job for Week 1. Unlike Bryce Young and the Panthers, head coach DeMeco Ryans insists that Stroud needs to fight for the right to start in Week 1. While the move was criticized by outsiders, Stroud seemed to have no problem with this setup. Now, the OSU product is inching closer to earning that start, according to Brooks Cubena.

“An interesting observation: C.J. Stroud got every rep with the first-team offense today in all four team drills. Night practice tomorrow. Patriots on Thursday.”

Stroud is battling with third-year QB Davis Mills and veteran Case Keenum for the QB1 role. With all due respect to the two other QBs, it should be clear that Stroud is the starter for the Texans Week 1. At the very least, the team drafted the OSU QB with the idea that he will be the future of the team. Stroud getting first-team reps is a good sign towards that happening for Week 1.

What could be a reason for this decision? Well, Ryans talked a little bit about the star's reads looking good. Decision-making at the NFL level isn't easy, and it's encouraging for Texans fans to see that their QB is doing the right things in practice.

“DeMeco Ryans says CJ has been making the right reads throughout camps”

The final piece towards CJ Stroud starting at QB for Week 1 will be their preseason games. The Texans play the Patriots next week to kick off their preseason festivities. If all goes well, Stroud will make his first start for Houston in that game.