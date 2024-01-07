Houston's coach broke down the Texans' mindset headed into the game.

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Texans are headed to the playoffs.

Behind the stellar play of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, the Texans topped the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 on Saturday night. After the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans talked about his team's mindset in advance of the critical matchup with the Colts.

Ryans was impressed with his team's approach, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle:

“#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘I felt like our guys had the mindset that we would not be denied.'”

Ryans also was impressed with the way no one on the Texans backed down, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC:

“#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Nobody ever wavered, nobody blinked. Defense stood up. That's winning football.'”

When asked about what this win means to him, Ryans gave a heartfelt answer, also via Wilson:

“‘It means everything to me, the support staff, Cal and Hannah, the smile on Nick's face, I'm happy to be a part of it, excited about this moment it's a proud moment for this organization'”

After the game, Ryans was overcome with emotion, taking a minute to compose himself immediately following the win. But he was all smiles by the time he hit the podium:

Ryans and the Texans can breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy the win on Saturday night. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday. They'll find out who and where they are playing in the playoffs based on that result.