CJ Stroud and the Texans are going to the playoffs.

What a season it has been for CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. The Texans were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, but because of that, they had an early pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that pick, they selected CJ Stroud from Ohio State, and it was one of the best picks of the entire draft for any team. Stroud already looks like one of the best QBs in the league, and this is only his first season with the Texans. Even more importantly, he just led them to the playoffs.

The Texans and the Indianapolis Colts squared off in Indianapolis on Saturday night with a playoff spot on the line as they were both 9-7. The game came down to the wire, but in the end, it was the Texans that came out on top with a 23-19 victory to clinch the AFC South title. What a season for the Texans, and what a season for Stroud. He was fired up after the game.

“I can’t do nothing just thank my Lord to save Jesus Christ man,” Stroud said after the game in a video posted to Twitter by MLFootball. “I’m sorry I put a lot of work in my team has everybody count out from the start so man it’s just special to see the city of Houston come up again.”

It took all 18 weeks of the season, but the Texans did it. They are going to the playoffs. And, because they won their division, the Texans will get a home playoff game. What a season in Houston, and that playoff game will be a great atmosphere.