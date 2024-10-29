With the news the Houston Texans are losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the 2024 NFL season with a torn ACL, quarterback C.J. Stroud expressed somber sadness for Diggs, per SportsTalk 790's Adam Wexler.

“Yeah, man, it sucks. It's not easy. It's not something I have a whole lot of words for. I'm just trying to wrap my mind around what happened. You try to think positively about it, but there's not a lot of positive thoughts. I feel bad for him. He's worked extremely hard. I think he was having one of the best times he's ever had on a team. That's what he told us. I feel for him, and I pray for him. Hoping he keeps his head held high and that he'll bounce back even stronger.”

With Nico Collins on injured reserve and unable to return until Week 10, the Texans are down to Tank Dell, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson as their top receivers. They also have veterans Robert Woods and Steven Sims on the roster.

It's been heavily speculated the Texans could test the market ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Names floated as potential targets include the Giants' Darius Slayton, the Bengals' Tee Higgins and the Rams' Demarcus Robinson.

Texans fully in control of the AFC South

With nine games left in the season, the Texans already appear to control the AFC South. Their 6-2 record gives Houston a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts, whom they just beat in Week 8. Jacksonville (2-6) and Tennessee (1-6) aren't competitive for the division, but at least a top-four seed is already on target for the Texans.

The larger question is whether Houston needs to make a move. They're eighth in passing yards per game (232.5) and 14th in points scored (23.5). Considering the Texans already spent a second-round pick on Diggs, what's the harm in using another mid-round selection to add some help at wide receiver or perhaps on an interior defensive lineman?

Houston's defense is allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards but is extremely high-risk/reward. They've allowed 16 touchdown passes (tied for fourth-most) and forced eight interceptions (seventh-most). The Texans' 27 sacks also rank third-best, but they've given up six pass plays of 40+ yards, tied for third-most.

The Texans are now slotted at No. 6 in the latest NFL Power Rankings from ClutchPoints' Mike Johnrendt. Even without making deals, Houston has plenty of big tests upcoming on their schedule.

Houston still must play the Lions, Chiefs and Ravens this year. So even before the playoffs begin, they'll learn a lot about where they stand among the NFL's best in those contests.