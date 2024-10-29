The Houston Texans were dealt a crushing blow on Tuesday as star wideout Stefon Diggs was ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with a knee injury. Nico Collins is already sidelined as well and likely will not return from the IR until mid-November.

While the Texans do sit at 6-2 and look to be a legitimate contender, they're missing their top two targets for quarterback C. J. Stroud. Diggs and Collins have combined for a whopping 79 receptions in '24 and over 1,000 receiving yards. Yes, Collins will be back and hopefully return to the dominant player he was before the injury, but Houston must replace Diggs if a Super Bowl run is going to be a reality this season.

With that said, here are three wide receiver trade targets for the Texans ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.

Darius Slayton, NY Giants

The Giants played a lot better in a Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but the team is still 2-6 and has practically zero chance of making the playoffs with the way things are looking. New York is 31st in the NFL in points and towards the bottom of the league in most offensive categories. Malik Nabers is clearly WR1 in the Big Apple amid his impressive rookie campaign while Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson appear to be a key part of the Giants' plans moving forward.

That leaves Darius Slayton as potentially the odd man out. Although Slayton balled out in Pittsburgh with four catches for 108 yards, he becomes a free agent this offseason and would be a perfect rental option for the Texans. He has 29 grabs for 420 yards so far this season and could see a much bigger role in Houston while getting to play for a contender. New York will surely want to get something in return for Slayton, therefore moving him now would guarantee that. The Texans should have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are down bad with a 3-5 record. Joe Burrow appears to believe they still have a shot at the playoffs, but that would mean winning seven of their final nine games. That is unlikely given the difficult schedule ahead. Tee Higgins has proven to be an important piece for Cincinnati and signed the franchise tag before the campaign. The Bengals don't seem totally sold on committing to Higgins long-term and could possibly look to move him. Remember, Higgins also requested a trade earlier in the offseason.

Higgins missed Week 8 with a quadriceps injury. Nevertheless, he's putting up solid numbers, reeling in 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns, which is second on the team behind Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins would be WR2 for the Texans when Collins returns and could perhaps even be a longer-term option for the club if he impressed after a potential trade. Houston needs to pick up the phone and see what the Bengals would require for a Higgins deal.

Demarcus Robinson, LA Rams

The Rams just got both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back from injury and remain in the playoff mix in the extremely tight NFC West with a 3-4 record. Demarcus Robinson hasn't received a ton of targets this season with just 15 catches for 233 yards. His importance as a weapon for Matthew Stafford lowers with LA's top two WRs in the mix again.

Robinson is a free agent in 2025 and has proven to be a solid deep ball threat. Again, he may just be a rental for the Texans, but the 30-year-old is a logical option who the Rams may be willing to part ways with.