The Houston Texans had a Christmas Day performance to forget, falling 31-2 to the Baltimore Ravens in a game where their offense failed to score any points. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has struggled in his second season compared to his rookie campaign, faced boos from the home crowd. After the game, Stroud addressed the criticism with a level-headed perspective.

“People are entitled to their opinions, and they care about the game,” Stroud said, acknowledging the fans’ reaction. “Their emotions matter, so I understand. This is not my first time, and it probably won’t be my last. It’s something you can use to motivate yourself, to not want those moments anymore.”

Stroud’s performance against the Ravens was emblematic of a season that hasn’t lived up to his stellar rookie year. He completed just 17 of 32 passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Baltimore’s defense dominated, sacking Stroud five times and forcing him into hurried throws.

Texans get embarrassed at home on Christmas

“I just kept missing. I wasn’t making throws,” Stroud admitted. His regression in key statistical categories—lower completion percentage, fewer touchdowns, and more interceptions—has been a notable storyline as the Texans prepare for the playoffs.

Despite the poor showing, Stroud remains optimistic about the team’s future. “It’s all about how you respond,” he said. “You hit rock bottom. The only way is up. We still have a lot of hope. Got to finish this year the right way against Tennessee. Hopefully, by that time we’re in a groove and rolling when the playoffs come.”

The Texans, now 10-6, have clinched the AFC South and will host a playoff game in the Wild Card round. However, their back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens highlighted the gap between the Texans and the AFC’s elite teams. Head coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized that the Texans need to rediscover their identity.

“Wednesday’s performance is not what we represent,” Ryans said. “We have to show who we are on the field. This was not our standard.”

The Ravens, on the other hand, dominated with a relentless rushing attack led by Derrick Henry’s 147 yards and Lamar Jackson’s 87 yards, including a record-breaking run that made Jackson the NFL's all-time leading rushing quarterback. The Ravens’ defense held the Texans in check, allowing only a safety and sacking Stroud repeatedly.

For Stroud and the Texans, the focus now shifts to their regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans. As Stroud noted, the team has an opportunity to rebound and build momentum heading into the postseason. “This is a rainy day,” Stroud said. “But at the end of the day, the sun will rise up tomorrow, and we have another crack at this thing next week.”