Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has turned heads in the first four starts of his NFL career, and he spoke about what the start has been like for him after a blowout 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“For me it's just the beginning,” CJ Stroud said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

Stroud has not thrown an interception yet in the NFL, and his Texans are 2-2 after losing their first two games of the season. He gave some insight on the team's mentality going into each game.

“We're really trying to be relentless, have that killer mindset,” Stroud said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

Lastly, Stroud discussed how the team has avoided taking a sack for two weeks in a row and played all-around clean football for head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“Our guys are battling,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “And we ran the ball really well. That shows how relentless this team is being built. We're buying into it. Those guys played amazing. That defense is a great defense. When we're rolling we're going to be hard to stop. Hat's off to everybody.”

It does not seem to be a huge learning curve for Stroud in the NFL. He has impressed in three straight games for the Texans.

DeMeco Ryans' team will play the Atlanta Falcons on the road next week and look to get over .500. With the way the AFC South has looked, Stroud and the Texans have an opportunity to shock people and get into the playoffs.