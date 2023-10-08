CJ Stroud has been impressive to begin his NFL career with the Houston Texans. However, Stroud isn't the only Texans QB to have caught the NFL's eye.

Teams around the league have called the Texans inquiring about a trade for backup Case Keenum. However, Houston has shut those teams down as they reportedly value his experience and veteran leadership, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Keenum has been in the NFL since 2013. He hasn't started a game since 2021, but did go 2-0 that season with the Cleveland Browns. However, Keenum's value comes from his experience. He has 78 NFL games under his belt and 64 starts. If a team were to lose their starting quarterback, there are much worse options than Keenum.

However, the Texans value him for the same exact reason. With Stroud now fully entrenched as the starter, Houston is hoping Keenum stays off the field. But Stroud is still just 22-years-old and in his rookie season in the NFL. Having a guy like Keenum around gives Stroud a veteran presence to feed off of and learn from.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

CJ Stroud has certainly looked like a composed starting quarterback through the first four weeks of the season. Leading the Texans to a 2-2 record, Stroud threw for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

During his rookie season, the Texans want Stroud to absorb as much information as possible. Holding the No. 2 overall draft pick, it'd be a shock for Houston to immediately jump to contention. However, they're clearing building around Stroud and want him to lead them back into the postseason.

The Texans' secret weapon in Stroud's development appears to be Keenum.