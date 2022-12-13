By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Throughout his rookie season, Dameon Pierce has been the star of the Houston Texans backfield. It now seems that an injury may sideline one of the NFL’s top rushers.

Via Mark Berman of Fox 26:

“NFL source: #Texans RB Dameon Pierce has a high ankle sprain that could cause him to miss as many as three games.”

During the Texans Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Dameon Pierce suffered a high ankle sprain. While he still had a big day on the field, rushing for 78 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries, he was still limited. He was on the field for just 36 offensive snaps.

Throughout this season, Dameon Pierce has been one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. Through 13 games, he has rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns on 220 carries. He currently ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards.

Through the air, Pierce has also played a role. On 39 targets, he has recorded 30 receptions for 165 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In the place of Dameon Pierce, the Texans will once again lean on veteran Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead, now in his tenth season, has been a reliable option in the NFL. In 28 games with the Texans, he has rushed for 507 yards and three touchdowns on 148 carries.

After starting the season as the lead back, Burkhead ultimately lost his role to Dameon Pierce. While appearing in 12 games this season, he has rushed for just 8 yards on 26 total carries.

With Pierce sidelined, Burkhead will once again have an opportunity to make his presence felt.