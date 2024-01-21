The rookie quarterback isn't happy with how things ended.

The Houston Texans magical run is over as they fell 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Rookie CJ Stroud turned heads with his play as he led the Texans to a 7-3 record in their final 10 games and then beat the Cleveland Browns last weekend, but ultimately sees his team's season end.

After the game, Stroud talked about why he sees this Texans season as a failure, according to Chancellor Johnson of KPRC:

Said the Texans quarterback, “I know where I come from, in college, if you don't win it all then it's, like, kind of a fail. So, that's kind of, like, the mindset I have. I think we have the capability. We have the team to do it. We came up short you know, you can't look back like “dang, we didn't do nothing special.” You've got to look back and smile throughout everything. But at the same time, it's like, dang man, what if. That's the worst feeling, to have our regrets, “What if I did this, what if I did that?”

Regardless of the loss, the Texans have a bright future. Ex-NFL star JJ Watt wants to remind everyone of that fact:

“Very impressive performance from the Baltimore Ravens. Well-rounded squad that can beat you multiple ways, with an MVP at quarterback. Hell of a year for the Texans. Pride has been restored in Houston. Hope for the future has never been higher. Be proud H-Town,”

For the game, Stroud was held to 175 passing yards without a touchdown.