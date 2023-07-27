Although the Houston Texans took CJ Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't rushing in naming him the starter over Davis Mills. In fact, Ryans is saying that it will really be a day-by-day approach, reports NFL.com's Michael Baca.

“We'll see. When the time comes for us to declare someone as a starter we'll do that, when it's the right time for us.”

Texans fans will not be happy to hear the thoughts from their new head coach, as there is no doubt that they are eager to see CJ Stroud suit up as soon as possible. Still, DeMeco Ryans has no problem doubling down his decision to wait out naming a starter for the Texans.

“When that time comes it's going to be the best guy that I feel like is going to lead our team in a proper way, and that ultimately gives us the best opportunity to be as successful as we can be.”

It looks like Stroud and Mills will be battling it out throughout training camp and that neither guy is a sure thing for now. For Stroud, this might be a little aggravating given Bryce Young was just named the starter for the Carolina Panthers. Still, it would be best for Stroud to worry about his own journey and do whatever he can to secure his role. Texans fans will just have to continue to tune into training camp to see who becomes their starter come Week 1.