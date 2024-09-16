The Houston Texans are now in control of the AFC South. Houston took care of business on Sunday, defeating Chicago 19-13 in primetime. Unfortunately, one Texans played suffered an injury on a controversial play that will require further evaluation.

Joe Mixon left Sunday Night Football against the Bears in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury. The team shortly after announced on social media that Mixon was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shared a status update about Joe Mixon on Monday morning.

“Joe got rolled up. The guy’s weight definitely came down on his ankle,” Ryans said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. “Didn’t look good from my view. We’ll evaluate Joe throughout the week. Hopefully he’s okay. Have to see the film and see if it was really a hip drop tackle.”

Many Texans fans believed that Joe Mixon was injured with a controversial hip-drop tackle. The NFL banned the hip-drop tackle this offseason after Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a major injury following one of these tackles in 2023. However, it was not called that way on the field by officials.

Thankfully, Mixon did return to the game in the fourth quarter. This eliminates the concern of a potential long-term injury, but it is still possible that Mixon misses a game or two.

Mixon signed a three-year $25.5 million extension with the Texans after they traded for him this offseason. If Mixon were to miss any significant time, Houston would have to turn to Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and Cam Akers at running back.

CJ Stroud's advice to Caleb Williams after Texans beat Bears in Week 2

Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams continued to struggle throughout the early days of his young NFL career.

The Bears were without veteran Keenan Allen, but did have rookie Rome Odunze in the mix on Sunday. However, Chicago did not have enough weapons to mount a comeback.

Williams ended up throwing for 174 yards and two interceptions against the Texans.

In a classy move, Texans QB CJ Stroud gave some sage advice to Williams after the game.

“Everything that got you here is gonna take care of you in the long run,” Stroud told reporters that he said to Williams after the game. “Don’t put your head down. Don’t let the hard time humble you… It’s not gonna be easy… You got picked at one for a reason.”

Williams was besieged by Houston's defense. The rookie was sacked seven times by a dominating Texans pass rush.

“He was able to evade the rush and get on the perimeter a few times, but then he has to be careful with the football when he gets out there,” Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said per ESPN. “So, there were some great learning moments for him.”

The Texans sit atop the AFC South with a 2-0 record and the only team to have won a game in the division. Houston will travel to Minneapolis in Week 3 to take on a suddenly frisky Viking squad.