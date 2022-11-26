Published November 26, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans will be without a key playmaker. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out of the contest.

Via The Houston Chronicle’s Brooks Kubena:

“Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ruled out for second straight game with a hamstring injury”

Derek Stingley Jr., who is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, will be missing his second straight contest. He was also unavailable for the Texans Week 11 contest against the Washington Commanders.

When on the field, Stingley has been a key member of the Texans secondary. In just his first season, the 2022 third-overall pick has already proven that he can hold his own against some of the NFL’s top pass catchers.

Stingley has recorded 43 total tackles, one sack, five defended passes, and one interception so far this season. He has also been lockdown in coverage. While being targeted 53 times, Stingley has allowed 34 receptions for just 409 yards. Opposing receivers are averaging 12 yards per reception when covered by Stingley, but are yet to reach the endzone.

With Derek Stingley Jr. out of the lineup, the Texans secondary will be up for a challenge against a strong Dolphins pass-catching group. The wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been elite this year. They have combined for 2,026 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 132 total receptions.

In the absence of Derek Stingley Jr., the rest of the Texans secondary will need to step up if they hope to slow down this high-powered Dolphins offense.