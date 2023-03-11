Robert Woods will be staying in the AFC South.

The veteran wide receiver, who was recently released by the Tennessee Titans, has agreed to contract terms with the Houston Texans according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The signing gives Houston a seasoned veteran on the field and in the locker room as it rebuilds under new coach Demeco Ryans. The Texans are expected to draft a quarterback with the second overall pick and now that player will have one of the most reliable pass catchers in the league to lean on.

Woods will be heading into his 11th season in the NFL. After five very productive years with the Los Angeles Rams, Woods signed a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans for the 2022 season. Woods appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts, but he didn’t appear to be a good fit for the Titans offense and had career lows in yards (527) and yards per catch (9.9)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When the Titans announced they were releasing Woods, his response on Twitter was a clear sign that both sides were happy to move on.

At his peak, Woods was one of the more productive wide receivers in the NFL. He posted career-best numbers in 2018 with 86 catches for 1,219 and six touchdowns. He followed that up with 90-catch seasons in 2019 and 2020. Although Woods was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021, injuries kept him sidelined for most of the season.

Robert Woods was drafted in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills after an All-American career at USC. He spent his first four seasons with the Bills before signing with the Rams as a free agent in 2017.