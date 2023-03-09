The Tennessee Titans are in a strange spot entering the 2023 offseason. They completely fell apart down the stretch of the 2022 campaign, going from being in complete control of the AFC South after Week 11 to missing out on the playoffs entirely after losing their final seven games of the season. As a result, nobody knows what to expect from the Titans this offseason.

Early indications suggest that the Titans could be gearing up to rebuild. They have made a handful of releases to save money against the salary cap, and are reportedly open to trading star running back Derrick Henry. Considering how important Henry is to the Titans success, moving him would indicate a serious rebuild.

If the Titans try to remain a contender in their division, they are going to have some big holes they need to fill on their roster. They have been hard at work creating cap space, which could allow them to fill one of those holes in free agency. So with that in mind, let’s pick out the Titans biggest weakness and identify a star free agent who could come in and immediately shore up that area of need.

Free agent who can fill Titans biggest need: Orlando Brown Jr.

Depending on how the Titans attack the offseason, they could end up having some bigger needs arise over the next few months. But as their roster is currently constructed, they desperately need more help along their offensive line. There’s going to be a ton of turnover this offseason, and there’s a chance that they could end up replacing four of their five starters on the line.

Whichever way you cut it, the Titans are going to need a new left tackle after releasing Taylor Lewan earlier this offseason, and that’s probably their biggest position of need this offseason. The good news is that there are a ton of tackles who are available on the free agent market, but the one who seems to fit their needs the most is Orlando Brown Jr.

Early on in his career with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, Brown has solidified his status as one of the best tackles in the game. Brown started off as a right tackle with the Ravens, but demanded to play on the left side, and was promptly traded to the Chiefs. Brown has remained as good as ever playing on the left side, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.

From a pure talent perspective, Brown is the best offensive tackle set to hit the market this offseason, and it isn’t particularly close. He is right in the prime of his career, as he’s only going to be 27 years old next season, and his play has been superb. Brown can be dominant as a pass protector and run blocker, and it’s no surprise that he’s been a Pro Bowler for four straight seasons now.

The only real problem with Brown is his price tag. Brown turned down some massive extension offers from the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season, and it remains to be seen just how high his price will go now that he’s set to hit the open market. After another strong season, it’s also fair to wonder whether or not Brown wants even more money than he initially did, which would make things even more complicated.

The Titans pursuit of Brown really only would make sense if they opted to not completely blow up their roster, which is what they have been leaning towards doing early on this offseason it seems. They still have Henry onboard, and while Ryan Tannehill isn’t the greatest quarterback to ever lace up his cleats, he knows who to win within Tennessee’s gameplan. Adding a competent blocker in Brown could give this team something to build off of.

You could still justify adding Brown even if you move on from some key pieces, such as Henry. You are always going to need someone to keep your quarterback upright, especially his blindside, which is what Brown does, while opening holes on the ground for running backs. It just becomes a matter of whether or not they want to spend all that money on a free agent if they aren’t going to be winning.

Tennessee has a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, but regardless of what happens, they are going to need help on their offensive line. They could use this as a chance to add a dynamic, proven talent in Brown, even if it costs them a pretty penny. It may not be the most conventional move, but signing Brown would easily fill a massive hole, and could be a game-changing move for the Titans.