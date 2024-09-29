The Houston Texans are having a great start to the 2024 NFL season. Houston is 2-1 and in complete control of the AFC South. The Texans are facing off against their division rival Jaguars in a game that is absolutely must-win for Jacksonville. However, the Texans will not be going down without a fight. They're pulling out all the stops early in the game.

Stefon Diggs ran in for the first Texans score of the game during the first quarter against the Jaguars.

The play was originally designed for Diggs to throw the ball into the end zone on a trick play. However, the Jaguars had good coverage on the play and Diggs' read was not open. Therefore, he decided to scamper into the end zone for the touchdown.

This touchdown was the first rushing touchdown of Stefon Diggs' career.

The score came halfway through the first quarter and tied the game at a score of 7-7.

Jaguars vs. Texans could be a hugely consequential early-season game in the AFC South

The Texans will have to go blow for blow with a desperate Jaguars team on Sunday.

Jacksonville is 0-3 and desperately need a win to keep their season from spiraling out of control.

Thankfully, the Texans look like they are up to the task. Houston has a star-studded offense that has plenty of weapons for C.J. Stroud to choose from. However, they are without starting running back Joe Mixon for the second straight game.

Houston also has a ferocious defense that knows how to get after the opposing QB. In fact, the Texans are averaging four sacks per game coming into Week 4. This could be a problem for Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's shaky offensive line.

If the Texans manage to beat the Jaguars, it could be a hugely consequential early-season moment for the AFC South. Houston would have a 3-1 record and be totally in charge of the division. Meanwhile, the Jaguars would fall to 0-4 and their season would be close to over.

Meanwhile, a Jaguars win could rescue their season and make the division race much more interesting.