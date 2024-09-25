The Houston Texans are facing mounting injury concerns as running back Dameon Pierce continues to recover from a strained hamstring. Pierce, who was notably absent from Wednesday's practice, has missed significant time this week as he works through the rehab process.

According to Aaron Wilson on X, formerly known as Twitter, there is growing optimism surrounding Pierce’s recovery, with sources suggesting he is making steady progress. However, his status for the upcoming game remains uncertain as the team takes a cautious approach to avoid further aggravating the injury.

In Pierce's absence, Cam Akers is expected to take over the starting running back duties once again. Akers struggled in last week's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, managing only 21 yards on nine carries and averaging just 2.3 yards per attempt. The Texans are hopeful that Akers will deliver a more productive performance in the upcoming game as he takes on the increased workload, though they eagerly await Pierce’s return to solidify their rushing attack.

The Texans' injury woes extend beyond Pierce, as Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon remains sidelined with a sprained ankle. Mixon sustained the injury after a hit from Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, which resulted in a $16,883 fine for an illegal hip-drop tackle. Despite initial hopes for a swift recovery, Mixon has been unable to return to the field as expected. Sources indicate that his ability to cut at full speed remains hindered, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars uncertain. While his injury is not considered long-term, the Texans are taking a week-to-week approach with Mixon as he continues to rehabilitate.

Adding to the Texans' concerns, wide receiver Tank Dell is also dealing with multiple injuries following last week’s 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Dell, who turned in a strong performance with five receptions for 62 yards on six targets, is now nursing a hand-wrist injury along with sore ribs. Despite the severity of the loss, Dell's injuries are not considered serious, though soreness has kept him out of practice. Sources suggest that Dell did not appear to have any significant support on his hand in the locker room post-game, fueling hope that he could return to the field soon.

As the Texans prepare for their next game, the absence of Pierce, Mixon, and Dell presents a significant challenge for the team. However, there is optimism that these key players will return in the near future, providing much-needed reinforcement as the Texans aim to rebound from their first loss of the season. For now, the team will rely on Akers in the backfield and hope for positive updates on Mixon and Dell as game day approaches.