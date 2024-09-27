As the Houston Texans try to improve to 3-1 on the 2024 season in a Week 4 matchup against the AFC South-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, they will be carefully watching for the injury statuses of wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Joe Mixon.

Collins and Mixon are two of the many Texans on the team's injury report. The former is dealing with a hamstring injury but has not yet missed any games, though he was limited in practice on Thursday. The latter is trying to return from an absence in Week 3 that was caused by an ankle injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Houston is eager to bounce back from their loss to the Minnesota Vikings, who managed to shut down its offense.

Both Collins and Mixon participated in practice on Friday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. While this doesn’t ensure their availability on Sunday, it's a good sign that they will have a chance to play.

Texans get positive injury updates for Nico Collins, Joe Mixon

Collins has an NFL-leading 112.7 receiving yards per game so far, totaling 338 receiving yards on just 18 catches. He continues to emerge as C.J. Stroud's top target in the passing game. Mixon tallied 228 yards from scrimmage in his first two games with the Texans. He ditched the Cincinnati Bengals to join a new team on the rise in the AFC and looked good to begin his stint. Houston has the talent to survive without Collins and Mixon but obviously prefers not to play without them.

Alexander noted some unfortunate news for the Texans: wide receiver Tank Dell (chest) was not at practice, putting his availability in doubt. The Jaguars, though, will likely be without tight end Evan Engram, making it even harder for them to get their passing offense off the ground.