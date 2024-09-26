It hasn’t been a fun week for the Houston Texans as they’ve dealt with injuries. Also, they were stung by criticism about the offensive approach against the Vikings. Now, they’ve added star receiver Nico Collins to a lengthy injury report that includes standout running back Joe Mixon, according to a post on X by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“More injury issues for the #Texans offensive skill group: WR Nico Collins was limited in practice today with a hamstring injury,” Rapoport said.

The Texans enter Sunday’s game against Jacksonville with a record of 2-1. But they’re coming off a crushing blow by the Minnesota Vikings in a 34-7 decision.

Texans WR Nico Collins off to fantastic start

It’s quite a blow to the Texans if Collins misses Sunday’s game. He had 18 catches for 338 yards and a touchdown through three contests.

Of course, hamstring injuries are notoriously bad if they crop up during the middle or late portion of the practice week. Collins received the tag “limited” in practice Thursday.

Also, the Texans may be without deep-threat receiver Tank Dell this week. Dell is dealing with painful bruised ribs and is unlikely to suit up.That means offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will have a different game plan, according to a post on X by Aaron Wilson.

“Guys get dinged all the time,” Slowik said. “You approach it as a coordinator and as a coaching staff, you have plays you have in mind for certain people. If that person’s not available, you have some other plays you can go to for other people. We’re always ready to adjust as far as that goes. We’re confident in the guys we have that are going to step up. If Tank can’t go, it’s not going to really make anybody blink. Next man up and keep rolling.”

What about the injury to RB Joe Mixon?

As for Mixon, Texans head coach Demeco Ryans didn’t like the way he wound up on the injury report. He said it came about because of an illegal tackle, according to espn.com.

“(The tackle) definitely in my mind, is considered the hip-drop,” Ryans said. “When the defender unweights himself and then he puts all of his weight on the runner's legs, you see why they want to get the hip-drop tackle out of the game. Because it causes a lot of injuries when it happens. The hip-drop tackle doesn't happen much, but the percentage of injury when it does happen is very high and you saw that there with Joe and his ankle. The defender landed on his ankle.”

Mixon said the NFL needs to do more about that type play, according to his post on X via espn.com.

“The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason,” Mixon wrote. “Time to put your money where your mouth is.”