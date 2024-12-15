The Houston Texans will be facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, but they'll be without one of their tight ends for this game and possibly the foreseeable future, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Texans TE Cade Stover underwent emergency appendectomy surgery last night. He is, per the team, ‘doing well today and expected to make a full recovery,'” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stover was downgraded from questionable to out, and he may be a candidate for injured reserve. With Stover out, Irv Smith will now be the backup behind the starting tight end, Dalton Schultz. The Texans should still be able to handle business for the remainder of the season, but it's hard not to notice all the injuries they've had on the offensive side of the ball.

Texans continue to take injury hits

The Texans continue to take injury hits late in the season, even besides Cade Stover's injury. Jalen Pitre suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, and it was announced earlier this week that he was out for the remainder of the season. The Texans will also be without Azeez Al-Shaair for a few more games, which means the Texans will have to handle business with the current depth they have.

They did get some news, as linebacker Christian Harris and offensive lineman Kenyon Green were set to return to practice from injured reserve.

Harris missed the entire preseason and the first 14 games of the season with a leg injury. He finished with 101 tackles in 2023, and during the Wild Card Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Green started the first nine games of the season and has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. Though the Texans may have some injuries they have to deal with, they're still getting some key players back at the same time.