The Houston Texans are having a solid 2024 campaign. However, it probably does not stack up with the team's offseason expectations. Houston is 8-5 heading into Week 15 and sits atop the AFC South division standings. This is undoubtedly good news for the Texans, but it is far from where they hoped they would be at this point in the season.

Houston finished the 2023 season with 10 wins and even won a playoff game. The hope around Houston was that with a little investment, the sky is the limit.

The Texans made a ton of offseason moves to go all in on the 2024 season. Those include signing Danielle Hunter from the Vikings, trading for Stefon Diggs, and re-signing Nico Collins on a long-term extension. Unfortunately, those moves haven't quite got them over the hump just yet.

Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury, Nico Collins has been banged up, and CJ Stroud has not been as sharp as during his rookie season.

All of that to say, the Texans have something to prove heading into the final weeks of the regular season. They will look to get win number nine against a Dolphins team that is playing better recently.

Can the Texans get another win against a desperate Dolphins team? Or will Houston fall victim to a dreaded “trap game?”

Below are three bold Texans predictions ahead of their important Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins.

CJ Stroud throws for more yards than Tua Tagovailoa

CJ Stroud has played well in 2024, but nowhere near the level he was at during his rookie season.

Stroud has thrown for 3,117 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions so far this season. He has already thrown four more interceptions than he did during the entirety of his rookie campaign. He is also 1,000 passing yards shy of last year's total with only four games to play.

This does not mean Stroud is a bad NFL quarterback. If anything, it means that he has a chip on his shoulder heading towards the playoffs.

The Dolphins are the perfect opponent to blow off some steam against. I believe Stroud will have one of his best outings of the season this weekend.

My prediction: CJ Stroud will have one of his best performances of the season against Miami. He will throw for more passing yards than Tua Tagovailoa and have at least two passing touchdowns. If this does happen, the Texans will have a great shot at winning this game.

Joe Mixon steamrolls Dolphins defense, leads the Texans in scrimmage yards

Joe Mixon has been a transformative figure for the Texans in 2024.

Houston had a solid running game last year with Devin Singletary as their lead back. Mixon is a completely different kind of runner and he has elevated Houston's offense.

Mixon has rumbled for 887 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 205 attempts. He is having his best season since his breakout campaign with the Bengals during their Super Bowl run in 2021.

The Texans should be able to win against the Dolphins by passing the football. However, I believe they'll look to establish the run and control the clock.

If that is the plan, Joe Mixon will be the biggest beneficiary. I see him having an awesome game to kick off the fantasy football playoffs.

My prediction: Mixon will have more scrimmage yards than any other offensive skill-position player on the Texans. This is an incredibly bold prediction, but it does fall within the realm of possibility. Houston will certainly give Mixon a heavy dose of carries. All he would need is one explosive receiving play to cement himself as the team's most important offensive weapon on Sunday.

Texans make life incredibly difficult for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

If there's one thing we learned about the Dolphins this season, it's the they are a different team without Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami lost several games while Tagovailoa recovered from a concussion earlier this season. They have a potent rushing attack to pair with Tagovailoa's passing game. However, it just isn't the same with someone else under center.

The Texans have a ferocious defensive front. They also have an aggressive head coach who is more than willing to dial up the pressure on opposing QBs.

I believe that Houston understands that they can easily win this game if they can throw Tua off his game. I see the Texans doing just that with a masterful gameplan that wrecks Tua all day long.

My prediction: the Texans will sack Tua Tagovailoa at least five times on Sunday.