By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The 1-11-1 Texans already had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to beat the 10-3 Chiefs in Week 15. However, after Houston released their final injury report of a week, it appears their path to defeating Kansas City has become much more difficult.

Heading into their matchup with the Chiefs, the Texans listed seven total players as out with injury. This included skill-position players such as running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) and wide receivers Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (calf). Cornerbacks Steven Nelson (foot) and Derek Stingley (hamstring), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (calf) and guard Kenyon Green (ankle) were also all ruled out.

Pierce is likely the most well-known of Houston’s players listed out. The rookie leads the Texans in rushing with 220 carries for 939 yards and four touchdowns. Pierce is currently fifth in the league in rushing attempts.

Cooks and Collins are two pivotal members of Houston’s passing attack. Cooks is the team’s leading receiver, catching 44 passes for 520 yards and a touchdown. Collins is right behind him, making 37 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

While Stallworth and Nelson are veteran members of the defense, both Stingley and Green were first-round selections for the Texans in 2022. Both will miss valuable time to improve against the Chiefs.

On FanDuel, the Texans are currently -14.5 underdogs to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Taking down the current leaders in the AFC West will be much more difficult without some of Houston’s best players. As Kansas City looks to make another run at the Super Bowl, the Texans will need their remaining healthy players to step up if they don’t want to get blown out.