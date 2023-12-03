The Houston Texans had another injury scare late in the Week 13 battle with the Broncos when CJ Stroud briefly exited the game.

The Houston Texans survived a major injury scare to star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud in Week 13. Stroud briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter, and was replaced by Davis Mills. After a brief trip to the medical tent, Stroud returned after Mills completed his only pass attempt for 18 yards, via Adam Schefter.

And now CJ Stroud, after a brief visit to the medical tent, has returned. https://t.co/8Meu7jlHnH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2023

Texans fans hold breath as CJ Stroud briefly exits game

Although Stroud re-entered the game, it's never fun to see your franchise quarterback exit the game with a potential injury. While Stroud was cleared quickly and returned, the Texans had already suffered enough major injury blows in the 22-17 win over the Broncos.

Standout rookie wide receiver Tank Dell left the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury after a Texans touchdown. Dell was carted off the field with the injury and didn't return in Week 13 against the Broncos. While there's no update yet to how long Dell is expected to be out of action, the injury did appear significant and is a big blow to Houston's receiving corps.

With Dell out, CJ Stroud locked in on Nico Collins and still had success moving the ball against a tough Broncos defense. Stroud finished with 274 passing yards and a touchdown in the critical win over fellow Wild Card contender Denver. Collins led the Texans with 9 catches, 191 yards, and a score in the win.

We'll have any updates on Stroud's injury status heading into Week 14 as they become available, but at least for now, it appears the Texans avoided disaster and will have their star rookie leading the way once again next week.