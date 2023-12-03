Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a major leg injury in the Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a significant injury that took him out of the game in the win over the Denver Broncos in Week 13, and the Texans received unfortunate news on his status moving forward after the game. Dell sustained a fractured fibula and will miss the rest of the season, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

Can confirm Tank Dell suffered a fractured fibula, and will miss the rest of the season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Tough break for a good dude and dynamic player . https://t.co/Pjq05d47LG — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 3, 2023

Tank Dell's injury was originally suspected to be an ankle injury, but it appears as though he's broken his fibula instead. Dell was unable to put weight on his leg and was carted off the field.

The injury happened on a Texans goalline touchdown carry by Dameon Pierce in the first quarter. Dell didn't register any statistics in the Week 13 win.

Dell has been one of three rookies who have completely turned the Texans around this season, along with quarterback CJ Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. who recorded two sacks in the key win over the Broncos. Dell had been on fire over recent weeks, scoring five touchdowns over his last four games. Dell will finish the season with 47 receptions, 709 yards and 7 touchdowns in his rookie campaign in just 10 games played.

The Texans will have to rely on Nico Collins, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown moving forward at wide receiver. CJ Stroud has done a great job this year getting the most out of a rotating cast of receivers, but losing Dell for the stretch run certainly hurts the Texans offense and makes them a less explosive group.

We'll have more updates on Dell's status and projected injury return timeline as they become available.