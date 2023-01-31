The Houston Texans made it official with DeMeco Ryans, naming him the franchise’s next head coach on a six-year contract. With Ryans taking over after a successful tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, no one was happier about the announcement than Texans legend JJ Watt. The recently retired superstar EDGE rusher took to Twitter to share his immediate and overjoyed reaction to Ryans landing the coveted head coaching position.

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!! Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown 🤘🏼 https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2023

Clearly, he thinks the Texans just hit a 400-foot home run with this hire, and he’s excited to see how Ryans helps turn around a franchise that hasn’t had much reason to celebrate of late.

Watt had been campaigning for Ryans to get the job throughout the start of the offseason, ever since it became apparent that the Texans were giving him significant consideration. Ryans and Watt were teammates in Houston during the latter’s rookie season, and clearly formed a strong relationship during their brief overlap with the Texans.

JJ Watt announced his NFL retirement this season, and it seems pretty evident he’ll be pulling for the Texans in his first year watching at home from the couch. His former team seems to be taking steps in the right direction with the DeMeco Ryans hire, and Watt was overjoyed over the decision to bring the coveted DC to Houston as the Texans’ next head coach.