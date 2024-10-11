The Houston Texans have been without running back Joe Mixon since he suffered a hip injury in their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and his status for Sunday's game has been released.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissaro, Mixon has been listed as “questionable” to play against New England, via X:

“#Texans #RB Joe Mixon, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Patriots,” he wrote.

The Texans will face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM EST. The Texans currently lead the AFC South with a 4-1 record through five games, while the Patriots sit at the bottom of the AFC East with a 1-4 record.

Joe Mixon remains frustrated about his injury

Mixon made no secret that he was frustrated that no flag was thrown on Edwards and that the NFL later fined Edwards only $16,833, via Yahoo News.

“I was the No. 1 leader in rushing. I was stopped because of that weak-a** hip-drop tackle,” Mixon said. “I can't do nothing about that. It's frustrating, it is what it is. I want to be out there more than anybody.”

“You got guys out here protecting themselves from hits and they are getting fined $45,000 and $50,000,” Mixon said. “And for an illegal hip drop tackle they're getting fined $16,000 when it's supposed to be an emphasis, it's supposed to be taken out of the game. So obviously the priorities ain't right with what's going on. It is frustrating to see, but it is what it is.

If we're going to talk about playing the game the right way, we got to have integrity for the game when it comes to it.”

Mixon returned to practice on Thursday and was scheduled to take part in Friday's team workout.