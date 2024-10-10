The Houston Texans and New England Patriots Week 6 matchup might go more in the Texans' favor after running back Joe Mixon returned to practice on Thursday. Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reported the news. After Mixon dealt with an ankle injury since their victory against the Chicago Bears, the Texans are still looking solid.

They've gone 2-1 since he's been out and backup running back Dare Ogunbowale has stepped up nicely. Also, Cam Akers has filled the role nicely as well. Both of them split the ball-carrying duties in the 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. While the production has been solid, the Texans still miss the dual-threat presence of Mixon. His ability to be a three-down back, as well as a significant pass-catcher, unlocks another dimension of the offense.

How can Joe Mixon's return from injury unlock the Texans?

For example, Mixon had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts. He also had three receptions for 19 yards in that win. Having a ball carrier like Mixon can do wonders in a tough game as the season goes along.

Tough teams like the Baltimore Ravens emphasize shutting down receivers and sending pressure to the quarterback. Someone like Mixon can get the ball a plethora of times and be productive. A gritty game will prove how valuable it was to sign Mixon to a three-year contract.

At the same time, the Texans have a variety of weapons they can use. Stefon Diggs, Dalton Schultz, and Tank Dell line up a solid receiving core. Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on the injured reserve earlier this week. His absence was a huge blow for quarterback CJ Stroud's deep threat. As Collins landed on the IR, Mixon is gearing towards playing on Sunday. His return will establish a consistent threat between the passing attack and the ground game.