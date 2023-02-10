With DeMeco Ryans already locked in as the next head coach of the Houston Texans, he is now looking to fill out his staff. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has become a name of interest and could potentially be joining Ryans with the Texans.

Kingsbury is interviewing with Houston for a role on the Texans’ staff, via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Specifically, Kingsbury is speaking to the Texans about their open offensive coordinator vacancy, via Jordan Schultz of theScore.

Kliff Kingsbury was the Cardinals head coach from 2019-2022. Before that, he led Texas Tech from 2013-2018. Kingsbury has served as an offensive coordinator for both Houston – at the college level – and Texas A&M.

Kingsbury’s tenure with the Cardinals didn’t go to plan. Arizona went just 28-37-1 under him with just one playoff appearance. While the offense struggled in Kingsbury’s first and last years in Arizona, the Cardinals were one of the NFL’s best from 2020-2021.

In 2020, the Cardinals ranked sixth in total offense, averaging 384.6. They followed that up by ranking eighth in 2021, averaging 373.6 YPG.

The Texans are in desperate need of a defensive overhaul. Houston averaged just 283.5 yards per game this past season, second worst in the NFL.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans are interested in what Kingsbury brings to the table. While his tenure as HC flamed out, he is still a respected offensive mind. For a first-year head coach in Ryans, having a veteran assistant wouldn’t be the worst thing to have on staff.

The Texans are still looking for that perfect fit at OC. If the meetings go well, that person might just be Kingsbury.