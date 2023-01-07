By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Colts prediction and pick, laid out below.

Houston will mercifully end their season this week, enduring a 2-13-1 record in the first season under Lovie Smith. A nine-game losing streak was snapped with a victory, before yet another loss last week. The first overall pick will likely belong to Houston.

Indianapolis has suffered through a 4-11-1 season, including a six-game losing streak. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday won his first game before the current losing streak. Quarterback issues have underscored the terrible season for Indianapolis.

Here are the Texans-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Colts Odds

Houston Texans: +2.5 (-104)

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texans vs. Colts

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 1:01 PM ET/ 10:01 AM PT

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Davis Mills is back at quarterback, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,820 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Mills has only thrown two interceptions in his last four games. The lanky quarterback is also second on the team with two rushing touchdowns. Leading rusher Dameon Pierce is out for the season, with Dare Ogunbowale starting in his place. Royce Freeman was also picked up totaling 102 yards in three games. Houston has rushed for 1,417 yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Indianapolis has been awful against the run, allowing 2,050 yards and 20 touchdowns to their opponents.

Disgruntled receiver Brandin Cooks leads the team with 593 yards but has caught just two touchdowns. Jordan Akins leads the team with three receiving touchdowns. Houston has averaged 16.1 points per game, which ranks 31st in the league, although they have a favorable matchup in this one.

Houston’s defense has also struggled, allowing 24.3 points per game, ranking 26th in the league. Jerry Hughes’ nine sacks lead the team, and Houston has totaled 37 as a team. Indianapolis’ offensive line has a multitude of issues, allowing 58 sacks to their opponents.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Nick Foles is set to miss this one after injuring his ribs against the Giants. Now, the team is likely to turn back to Sam Ehlinger, making his third start of the season. Ehlinger has thrown for 364 yards with a touchdown and one interception this season. Quarterback struggles have disrupted the Indianapolis offense to no end this season. Leading rusher Jonathan Taylor is out for the season, leaving a hole at running back. Deon Jackson is second with 201 rushing yards and a touchdown. Indianapolis has rushed for 1,670 yards and seven touchdowns as a team, while the Texans have allowed 2,698 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground to their opponents.

Michael Pittman leads the team with 895 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns. Parris Campbell, Jelani Woods, and Pittman are tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Rookie Alec Pierce has also caught two touchdowns. Indianapolis ranks 30th in the league with 16.1 points scored per game.

Indianapolis’ defense has struggled, allowing 24.7 points per game, which is 28th in the league. A potent pass rush has sacked their opponents 43 times, while Houston has allowed 37 sacks to their opponents. Pressuring Davis Mills and forcing bad throws will go a long way in keeping Indianapolis in this game.

Final Texans-Colts Prediction & Pick

In an absolute stinker, Indianapolis will help Houston secure the top pick.

Final Texans-Colts Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis -2.5 (-118), under 37.5 (-110)