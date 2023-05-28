As expected, C.J. Stroud garnered plenty of attention during the opening week of the Houston Texans’ OTAs.

On the heels of featuring in the Texans’ rookie minicamp schedule, Stroud joined the rest of the team to take part in Houston’s OTAs. The former Ohio State standout continued to get familiar with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s playbook, and he also spent much time building early chemistry with the team’s array of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

Robert Woods is among the veteran wideouts on the team who Stroud will rely on quite a bit in the 2023 season. Following a roller-coaster one-season run with the Tennessee Titans, Woods opted to sign off on a two-year deal with the Texans in March.

Woods worked with Stroud during the first week of the Texans’ OTAs. Overall, there is much that has stood out to Woods about the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I would say a good leader already coming in, vocal, speaking up in meetings, being able to sit with him at times in the quarterback meetings and hearing him ask some great questions, trying to pick apart the offense and grasp it pretty early,” Woods said during a press conference at the Texans’ OTAs. “Out on the field, making some strong throws, good reads, good decisions.

“That’s really a good thing to start with a rookie quarterback coming in, being able to make the right decisions, know when to throw it, know when to pull it down. Good decisions on timing and accuracy with the football.”

Stroud has also left a strong first impression on Texans safety Jalen Pitre.

“A real professional, every day he’s looking for something to get better at,” Pitre said during a press conference at the Texans’ OTAs. “Today after OTA2, he come up to the DBs asking different things we’re seeing and different ways he can get better.

“It’s a real professional in C.J., and you could see why he was drafted so high because he really cares about the game of football.”

The Texans’ OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.