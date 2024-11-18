A hamstring injury sidelined wide receiver Nico Collins for five games. The Houston Texans activated Collins off of injured reserve ahead of last week's loss against the Detroit Lions. Now facing the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football, Collins is considered a full-go with no play-time restrictions, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Remarkably, the 25-year-old receiver still leads the team with 567 receiving yards. He also leads the Texans with eight receptions of 20 or more yards. Collins' 113.4 receiving yards per game leads the NFL.

The Cowboys hope to have their No. 1 receiver available against the Texans. CeeDee Lamb was a late addition to the Dallas injury report. Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys' starting quarterback since Dak Prescott is out for the year with a hamstring injury.

Houston will not have pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. available, as he has been ruled out with an ankle injury. DT Foley Fatukasi (foot) is also out. CB Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and CB Jeff Okudah (quad) are questionable.

Texans in control of AFC South

Despite only having a one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, the Texans are in full control of their destiny as they've already beaten Indy twice this year. With three divisional matchups remaining on their schedule against the Titans twice and one game on the road against Jacksonville, it would take a monumental fall for the Texans to fall out of the postseason.

The Texans control the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Even with a loss this week, they still would have a 90% chance to make the playoffs. Their current postseason odds are 95%.

Collins is excited to get back onto the field, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

“[I] got to go out there and take advantage of my opportunities,” Collins said. “In order to pick back up, I got to ball out when the ball touches my hands. When the ball is in the air, I have to do something with it.”

Head coach DeMeco Ryans wants C.J. Stroud to “rip it” against the Cowboys.

“Getting Nico back is always very great for all of us,” Ryans said. “Nico's been one of our best players when he was healthy, so it's great to have him back, great to have his presence and the energy that he brings and also the playmaking ability that he brings.”

Stroud echoed the sentiment of his head coach.

“I am very excited to have my guy back,” Stroud said. “I am just happy for him to be back with the team, be a part of the locker room again. They are in solitude, when players are injured, they are on their own. So I am glad he is just able to be around the guys again and be able to do the sport that he loves to play.”

Look for the Texans to soar offensively with their top weapon back in the mix.