The Texans saw star rookie wide receiver Tank Dell carted off the field against the Broncos after an apparent lower body injury.

While CJ Stroud has been the Houston Texans rookie sensation, Tank Dell has been impressive in his first year in the league. However, Dell saw his rookie season come to a halt when he was carted off the field against the Denver Broncos.

Dell seemed to suffered a lower body injury on a Texans touchdown. After staying down on the field, he was eventually carted off, via Field Yates of ESPN. Dell was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

The Texans are in for the TD, but Tank Dell is down after the play. pic.twitter.com/HijvWgRro0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

After the game, it was revealed that Dell had fractured his fibula and will be placed on IR, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He will be forced to miss the next four weeks at the minimum. Houston will hope he can make a return for a potential playoff push. However, he is likely out for the remainder of the regular season.

The loss of Dell will be a massive blow for the Texans. On the year, Dell has caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. Heading into week 13 he led Houston in receiving touchdowns and trails just Nico Collins for the team lead in receptions and receiving yards.

It's clear that Dell has built a connection with Stroud, leading to success in the future. That success has already started to blossom with Houston pushing for the playoffs. However, Dell's latest injury means there will be a momentary lapse in their development.

Despite Tank Dell's injury, the Texans were still able to defeat the Broncos 22-17, moving to 7-5 on the year. However, they'll now have to adjust their offense and continue their playoff push without their star WR.