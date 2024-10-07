Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs had his first revenge game on Sunday against his former team, the Buffalo Bills. The organization surprisingly traded their top wide receiver to the Texans this past offseason, ending an impressive four-year tenure in New York.

Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen were one of the best duos in the league but there were also some rocky moments between the two. While Allen has said numerous times he has nothing but love for his former weapon, Diggs might not be feeling the same way.

The Texans prevailed to beat the Bills 23-20 in Week 5 and following the contest, Allen and Diggs showed each other some love:

Except, Diggs gave him quite the side-eye:

The post has received over 125,000 likes, with many fans bashing Diggs. His divorce with the Bills was certainly not pretty, but Allen has remained professional with the entire situation.

Stefon Diggs did play well against his ex-team though, reeling in six catches for 82 yards. Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury and had to exit earlier, so Diggs was involved a lot more.

Allen meanwhile struggled against a strong Texans defense, only completing 9 of 30 passes for 131 yards. It was not a typical performance from one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. The Bills offense hasn't been great and Diggs' absence has been felt. They don't really have a WR1, with Khalil Shakir leading the way with 18 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't play on Sunday however due to an injury.

Diggs is clearly loving life down in H-Town, though. He's one of CJ Stroud's top targets alongside Collins and the Texans are one of the top teams in the AFC. The veteran was vocal about focusing on the task at hand against the Bills and simply focusing on getting a win. As a result, Houston now sits at 4-1, putting them first in the AFC South.