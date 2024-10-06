The Houston Texans announced that wide receiver Nico Collins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury.

Nico Collins had been on his way to a productive day for the Texans, he had caught two passes for 78 yards, with 67 of those coming on a touchdown pass that he caught from CJ Stroud. Indications are that Collins was hurt on that long touchdown, and he did not return to the game after that play. He will be out for the remainder of the game against the Bills, so a receiver like Tank Dell will likely need to step up in the second half and potentially in the upcoming games.

Collins has been on the injury report with a hamstring injury, but it has not kept him out of games to this point, according to Jonathan M Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Hopefully, this play did not aggravate the injury much.

Texans try to close out win against another AFC contender

The Collins touchdown put the Texans up 14-3 in the game. Houston extended the lead to 17-3 before halftime, and the team will look to close out the game in the second half over a Bills team that should be in the playoff picture in the AFC.

The Bills looked like one of, if not the best team in the NFL over the first three weeks of the season before suffering a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The Texans are a team that is hopeful to contend at the top of the AFC. It will be interesting to see if Houston can close out this lead in the second half, as it would make a statement against another team that is hoping to make a deep run.

Obviously, Collins' status is vital for the near future for the Texans.