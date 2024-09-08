The Houston Texans proved they were serious about their Super Bowl intentions, acquiring Stefon Diggs in an offseason trade. In his debut with the Texans, Diggs proved exactly why the Texans traded for him.

In a 29-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Diggs caught six passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, the star wide receiver had nothing but positives to say across the board, via Aaron Wilson of the KPRC 2.

“I'm happy to get that first dub. There's nothing like opening the season with a dub. I'm really looking forward to getting back in the lab, seeing what we did wrong,” Diggs said. “We're better as an offense. I was just happy for the guys. It really showed that we got the kind of offense, it can go anywhere. The guys played at a high level across the board. It's a recipe for success, especially from an offensive perspective.”

Diggs went on to compliment the run game and specifically Joe Mixon. He said the veteran still has some gas left in the tank, despite running for 159 yards and a touchdown and 30 carries. Nico Collins got the Diggs praise as well, as he called his fellow receiver's team-leading six receptions for 117 yards simply, “impressive.”

Stefon Diggs did admit that he is still building his chemistry with quarterback CJ Stroud. However, their connection is clearly on the same page. Diggs called him a special quarterback after throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. His Oprah-esqe compliment spree ended by highlighting the offensive line's work throughout the win.

The Texans took a big swing when they traded for Diggs. But it was all in an effort to make their offense more explosive. Week 1 was a giant step towards accomplishing that goal. Diggs' only goal now is continue performing at a high level and seeing his teammates match him in success.