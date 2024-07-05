The Houston Texans kicked open their Super Bowl window when they signed head coach DeMeco Ryans and drafted QB C.J. Stroud last year. Stroud took the league by storm and gives the Texans a young, cheap QB who they can build an AFC contender around. One of his wide receivers believes that Stroud has the ability to become one of the best in the NFL.

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell recently appeared on the I am Athlete podcast and spoke glowingly about his franchise QB. Dell praised Stroud's diligence and devotion to his craft, comparing him to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“He just brings a special type of swag,” Dell said. “I for sure feel like C.J. got the opportunity to be the best quarterback in the league. Not me just saying that because of who he is to me but just like what I’m seeing him do each and every week. What the world sees, they’re seeing exactly what we’re seeing. How he just coming out there as a 21-year-old man going against grown men, and he’s out here just balling every week. How consistent he is. I feel like C.J. gotta keep doing what he’s doing to bridge the gap between him and Mahomes.”

This is major praise for a QB who only has one year of NFL experience. However, this is what we should expect a wide receiver to say about his QB.

If Stroud's progression takes another leap in 2024, perhaps he will be viewed in the same echelon as Patrick Mahomes and the other top QBs in the NFL. However, he'll have to actually earn it first.

Rapper Snoop Dogg explains how his youth football leagued helped make Texans QB C.J. Stroud a star

One surprising name who can take some small credit for C.J. Stroud's development is rap icon Snoop Dogg.

Stroud participated in the Snoop Youth Football League when he was 12 years old. Snoop recently spoke with ESPN and heaped praise on Stroud for being made of the right stuff.

“It's special because [Stroud] is exactly what we breed kids to be,” Snoop told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. “Good students, good athletes, respecting their elders, their parents and being a great listener. C.J. was a great listener. That's why he's translating on that football field into a great leader. I like to get information from him because he's the future. … So to be able to tap in with the youth and stay active. That's a gift, and I love the fact that my football league has created that.”

It seems that everyone around C.J. Stroud knew that he was special from a young age.

Snoop also touched on why he created his youth football league in the interview.

“Kids in other communities didn't have football that met the prices that their mothers could afford,” Snoop said. “At the same time opening up to other kids as well. But the initial thought was to help out the urban inner-city and give them opportunities to play.”

We can't wait to watch Stroud play football again later this fall.