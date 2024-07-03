The Houston Texans are entering a legit Super Bowl with second-year QB C.J. Stroud still on his rookie contract. Houston made the playoffs during Stroud's rookie year and even logged a victory over the Cleveland Browns. Expectations are certainly going to be higher moving forward, especially after the Texans added a ton of talent this offseason. Texans fans may have Snoop Dogg to thank for Stroud's NFL success.

C.J. Stroud participated in the iconic rapper's Snoop Youth Football League when he was just 12 years old. Snoop heaped praise on Stroud during a recent interview with ESPN.

“It's special because [Stroud] is exactly what we breed kids to be,” Snoop told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. “Good students, good athletes, respecting their elders, their parents and being a great listener. C.J. was a great listener. That's why he's translating on that football field into a great leader. I like to get information from him because he's the future. … So to be able to tap in with the youth and stay active. That's a gift, and I love the fact that my football league has created that.”

It is awesome to see how Snoop's youth football league has produced at least one noteworthy NFL player.

In the interview, Snoop shared why he decided to start the Snoop Youth Football League.

“Kids in other communities didn't have football that met the prices that their mothers could afford,” Snoop said. “At the same time opening up to other kids as well. But the initial thought was to help out the urban inner-city and give them opportunities to play.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud makes bold claims about how talented his wide receivers are in Houston

C.J. Stroud is only entering his second year in the NFL, but he already has a reputation for his fiery hot takes. Stroud has made headlines for his opinionated stances on Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, as well as comparing Eli Manning's career to Aaron Rodgers'.

Stroud has also made some huge claims about Houston's wide receiver room, praising his skill position players every chance he gets.

The Houston Texans re-signed Nico Collins to a contract extension earlier this offseason. Shortly after that happened, Stroud wasted no time comparing Collins to another great Texans wide receiver.

“[Collins is] a generational talent. He's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion,” Stroud said via team transcripts. “Just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what's to come for him.”

Stroud knows that is huge praise coming from the QB of the Texans. But Nico Collins has been excellent as of late.

Stroud also made a very bold claim that Houston's wide receiver room is stacked with alpha wide receivers.

“I think we have five No. 1 receivers,” Stroud said in a press conference. “I've had that before in college, and now I have it again. It's going to be fun, man.”

Of course this is at least a little bit hyperbole. However, it's easy to see why Stroud is so confident in his receivers.

Houston traded for Stefon Diggs, who joins a room that already has Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Robert Woods and Noah Brown are crafty veterans, and John Metchie III has nice upside. If we're being really generous, maybe that rounds up to three or four legit wide receivers.

Either way, it's a good situation for the Texans.