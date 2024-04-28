Reports indicate that Houston Texans‘ star wide receiver, Tank Dell was wounded in a shooting at a nightclub. The team announced they are aware of the situation and provided an update regarding Dell's status.
Tank Dell did not suffer a serious injury from the incident and the Texans claim he has already been released by the hospital. Luckily, it wasn't a fatal situation for the star receiver.
“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved with the incident.”
Reports from the incident make it clear that Tank Dell was not involved in the altercation. Instead, he was a victim of the nightclub shooting as an innocent bystander, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
“Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot Saturday night, sustaining minor wounds in Florida as a victim and innocent bystander in a mass shooting at a nightclub. Has already been released from hospital. Expected to make full recovery. Dell was not involved in altercation, was caught in the cross-fire.”
Soon after the incident police arrested a 16-year-old who is the suspected shooter, per C.A. Bridges of USA Today. A verbal altercation is what started the incident that eventually led to the escalated shooting. 10 people total were injured in the shooting.
“A 16-year-old was arrested after the shooting of 10 people at an event in unincorporated Sanford shortly after midnight Sunday morning, deputies told local media. The venue had been reserved for a private event, according to Cabana Live's Facebook post. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told local media in a statement that due to the large number of people there deputies were patrolling the area around the establishment at 4380 Carraway Place when they heard gunshots and saw the crowd dispersing. ‘The incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated,' SCSO spokesperson Kim Cannaday said in a statement to local media and The Associated Press.”
The Texans star is expected to make a full recovery and should be good to go by training camp. This is a scary incident that could have been substantially worse. Tank Dell may provide a statement of his own at some point. But for now, he's remaining private and spending time with his family.
Texans 2024 season outlook
Although Tank Dell just suffered a wound at a nightclub shooting, the star wide receiver will be healthy and ready to go by training camp. That's great news for him, his family, and the Texans. Dell might have to catch up to speed later in the summer as he's also bouncing back from a broken left fibula as well. But based on how quickly he built chemistry with CJ Stroud, Dell should be right back to his normal self sooner, rather than later.
As for the Texans, they're in line to win the AFC South once again after lighting up the league last year. The front office made multiple aggressive moves to build the roster as they're taking advantage of Stroud's rookie contract. Overall, Houston looks like a prime playoff candidate and many are likely consider them a potential Super Bowl threat.
With that said, expectations should be high for the Texans. CJ Stroud proved to be a superstar-caliber quarterback and should only improve. Especially after the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Look for Houston to hit the ground running in the 2024 season.