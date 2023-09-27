The Houston Texans entered the 2023 season without one of its key offensive linesmen to help protect rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, as they placed right tackle Tytus Howard on the injured reserve list after the 27-year old suffered a hand injury in training camp. But Howard appears to be progressing well from his broken hand, if the latest report is any indication.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Howard will soon be reactivated from the injured list, putting him on track for a potential return for the Texans in Week 5, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 8.

“Texans veteran offensive tackle Tytus Howard is doing great in his recovery after breaking his hand during training camp in two places, undergoing surgery that involved having metal hardware inserted to aid the healing process and is on track to be activated from injured reserve next week, according to league sources,” Wilson wrote.

This is certainly good news for the Texans, as they will soon be getting Tytus Howard's fortitude in the offensive frontlines to help protect CJ Stroud, who is only getting acclimated to the professional game. Stroud and the Texans haven't exactly been poor in the protection department, as the 21-year old quarterback has only been sacked 11 times thus far this season (tied for eighth-most in the league), but they certainly have room to improve in that regard.

Nothing, of course, is guaranteed at this moment. But what the Texans do know is that Howard, he of the $56 million extension this past offseason, will soon be seeing the field for the first time during the 2023 season.

“Barring any unexpected snag, Howard should return to practice next week in advance of a road game against the Atlanta Falcons, per sources. Howard has maintained his usual exercise routine and has been attending practices and meetings,” Wilson added.

The Texans have made it a point to ensure CJ Stroud's safety in his rookie year, given how invested the franchise is in his development. Now, it won't be long until they get more bang for their buck, with Howard soon to be available.