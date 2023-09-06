Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud's life just got a little bit tougher. The rookie will be without projected starting right tackle Tytus Howard to begin the season.

Howard, who had recently returned to practice with the team this week, was placed on injured reserve by the Texans on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Howard will now miss at least the first four games of the season.

The team had high hopes for Howard in 2023. After drafting him 23rd overall in the 2019 draft, Howard has grown into a bigger role with the team in each season. He started all 17 games in 2022, and after the season, inked a three-year, $56 million contract extension with the Texans.

But the Alabama State product suffered a hand injury in training camp. Even upon his return to practice this week, Howard wore a protective cast on the hand.

Houston is expected to replace Howard with veteran option George Fant. Fant has plenty of experience, with 60 starts in the NFL under his belt. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, then three with the New York Jets. He signed with the Texans in late July.

Health concerns along the offensive line have plagued Houston this offseason, something that isn't going to help CJ Stroud in his transition from college to the pro game.

In addition to Howard's injury, the team already lost center Scott Quessenberry for the season. His replacement, Juice Scruggs, landed on the IR just days ago with a hamstring injury. He too will miss the first four games of the season.

Days before Scruggs hit the IR, the Texans ruled guard Kenyon Green out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Offensive line woes will sink any NFL team. But one starting a rookie at quarterback? This is all troubling to say the least for the Texans.