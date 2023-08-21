The Houston Texans have been having a tough time lately. They didn't do well in the 2022-2023 NFL season, only winning three games out of sixteen. Now, as the 2023 NFL preseason is going on, the team is trying to get better. They need to make some changes before the first week of the regular season, though. Of course, there are a few players who might unexpectedly find themselves off the team. Let's take a closer look at how Christian Kirksey, Nico Collins, Jonathan Greenard, and Brevin Jordan have been playing in the 2023 NFL preseason and what it means for the team's future.

How the Houston Texans Performed in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

Last season, the Texans didn't do well at all. They only won three games, which was a big disappointment for the team and its fans. They weren't expected to contend, but putting double-digit losses is never inspiring. Both their offense and defense didn't do too great and ended up near the bottom of the league. Injuries to key players, like running back Dameon Pierce and erstwhile wide receiver Brandin Cooks also played a role in their struggles. However, the Texans are hoping to turn things around in the upcoming season and aim for the playoffs.

Now, let's talk about four players from the Texans who might be cut from the team before the regular season starts.

1. Christian Kirksey

Jerry Hughes could have been traded earlier this off-season, but he's still around. Meanwhile, Chirstian Kirksey is also still around. He's a solid veteran player, but the Texans signed Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman this year. That might mean they don't need Kirksey anymore. Kirksey is turning 31 at the end of August, and since the team is trying to build up again, his spot on the team is uncertain.

2. Nico Collins

This might surprise many fans, but it seems like the team might let go of Nico Collins. Yes, it's unlikely and for some, he's actually WR1. However, take note that the Texans brought in veteran wide receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown. In addition, they drafted two new wide receivers in Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson. All this competition could lead to Collins being cut.

Remember that Collins didn't do as well as people expected last season. He caught 37 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns, which wasn't very impressive. His quarterback's passer rating when throwing to him was okay. However, his average yards per game were low. His catch rate was also not great compared to other players. Even though he's been doing well in training camp, he has had just three catches for 39 yards in the preseason.

3. Jonathan Greenard

Jonathan Greenard is entering his fourth season with the Texans and he wants to show that his good performance in 2021 wasn't just luck. He had a great season that year with eight sacks and other good stats. However, last season, he struggled to get to the quarterback and only managed 1.5 sacks. He's in competition with other players for a spot, and it's tough. The Texans have players like Will Anderson Jr, Jacob Martin, and Jerry Hughes, all vying for positions. Greenard might not make the cut, especially with the new additions to the team.

4. Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan has been with the Texans for two years now, but he hasn't really proven himself. He's been moving between the regular roster and the practice squad. In his time with the team, he caught 34 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan is competing for a backup spot against other players like Nick Vannett and Teagan Quitoriano. Vannett is a good blocker and has reliable hands, making him a likely choice for the second tight end spot. This might leave Jordan without a place on the main roster.

Team Outlook

Even though some players haven't been performing well in the preseason, the Houston Texans are still hopeful about the upcoming season. They've made changes by hiring a new head coach and general manager. The team has good players like rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, Pierce, and Hughes. They've also added marquee names like Devin Singletary and Dalton Schultz. If these players stay healthy and do their best, the Texans might surprise everyone by doing well this season.

The Texans are eager to do better this season after their disappointing performance last year. Some players haven't been playing up to expectations during the preseason, and they might not make it to the regular season. Still, the Texans are positive about their chances and believe they can compete with the best teams. As the final cut deadline gets closer, it'll be interesting to see which players end up on the team and how they perform in the upcoming season.