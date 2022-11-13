Published November 13, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Houston Texans were widely expected to be busy at the trade deadline this season amid yet another lost season, with Brandin Cooks being their most sought after player. But the Texans opted against dealing Cooks, and the star wide receiver was not happy about the team’s decision, and he let them know in private and in public as well.

Conversely, the Texans apparently weren’t happy with Cooks’ handling of the situation, and have decided to punish Cooks ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants. Cooks, who is listed as questionable with a wrist injury, is expected to play, but if he does end up suiting up, it won’t be as a captain like he had been throughout his previous seven games, as the Texans have revoked Cooks’ captaincy.

“The Texans have revoked the veteran wide receiver’s captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn’t deal him at the trade deadline, sources said in recent days.” – Mike Garafolo & Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

This will only add to the Texans’ strained relationship with Cooks, and it likely won’t make him very happy. Cooks has endured some rough seasons with the Texans recently, and felt like he deserved to be traded to a contending team at the deadline. When he wasn’t, he was understandably upset, which Houston wasn’t too happy with.

Despite having his captaincy taken away, Cooks still seems likely to suit up in Week 10, and he will try to help Davis Mills and the Texans’ passing game get some consistency going. But it’s clear the relationship between these two sides is not in a good place right now, and it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out in the second half of the season.