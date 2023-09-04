The Houston Texans had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 3-13-1 record. However, with the 2023 season on the horizon, there is hope for the team to turn things around. One player who could make an eye-opening impact is John Metchie III. He's a sophomore wide receiver who joined the Texans as a roster cut survivor. In this article, we will discuss Metchie's background, his potential impact on the Texans, and why he could be the sneaky roster cut survivor to watch in the upcoming season.

Houston Texans' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Texans had a rough 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 3-13-1 record. The team struggled on both sides of the ball, ranking near the bottom of the league in both offense and defense. Despite the struggles, there were some bright spots, including the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who showed promise throughout the season. Veteran Jerry Hughes was also impressive with nine sacks last year. However, the team will need more players to step up if they hope to improve in the upcoming season.

Here we will look at the one sneaky Texans roster cut survivor who will make an eye-opening impact in 2023.

John Metchie III's Background

John Metchie III is a wide receiver who played college football at the University of Alabama. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Metchie was a key contributor to the team's success, helping them win the national championship in 2020. In his final season at Alabama, Metchie had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He was widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the country and was expected to be a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

John Metchie III's Potential Impact with the Houston Texans in 2023

Thanks to his impressive college career, John Metchie III earned a spot in the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Texans recognized his potential as a promising young wide receiver. Metchie possesses a unique skill set that could prove highly beneficial to the Texans' offensive lineup. His exceptional speed and agility enable him to create separation from defenders and execute game-changing plays downfield. Furthermore, Metchie boasts outstanding hands, rendering him a dependable target for quarterbacks. With the right guidance and development, there's a strong possibility that Metchie could ascend to stardom in the NFL and exert a significant influence on the Texans in the upcoming season.

Of course, we all know how in July 2022, Metchie announced he would sit out his rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. That was obviously a big blow, but he survived his battle with leukemia. He has actually been declared in remission. Despite facing the daunting challenge of leukemia and rehabilitating from a torn ACL, his rookie season effectively served as a redshirt year. What can we anticipate from his return to the football field in 2023?

Few wide receivers in the NFL have encountered as much adversity as Metchie has before entering the league. While confronting leukemia, it's easy to overlook the fact that he was simultaneously recovering from a torn ACL sustained in the final game of his college career. However, after overcoming all of those trials, he returns to a wide receiver group where the lead role is wide open.

Texans' Receiver Room

A glance at the current depth chart for the Texans reveals a lack of consensus regarding the ideal candidate to step into the role of the primary receiver.

Nico Collins stands out as a quality outside wide receiver, projecting as a reliable option in contested catches within the red zone. Robert Woods' underwhelming 2022 season in Tennessee doesn't necessarily position him as the top-targeted wide receiver in this offense.

Tank Dell, a rookie wide receiver with impressive agility, may pose the greatest competition to Metchie for the slot receiver position. However, it's worth noting that Dell's college performance didn't match the level of competition Metchie faced in the SEC.

Meanwhile, another rookie in Xavier Hutchinson is showcasing a strong training camp and had a productive stint at Iowa State. Nevertheless, we have concerns regarding his ability to consistently catch passes and maintain precise route-running. These raise questions about his capacity to consistently create separation in the NFL.

Regardless of the outcome of this competition, it's heartening to witness Metchie's return to the field. We can finally see him indulge in the sport he loves, and we hope he excels for the Texans.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, but there is hope for the team to turn things around in the upcoming season. John Metchie III, a roster cut survivor, could be the sneaky player to watch. He had an impressive college career and has a unique skill set. As such, Metchie has the potential to make an eye-opening impact for the Texans in the 2023 season. If he can continue to develop and improve, Metchie could become a star in the NFL and help lead the Texans to success.