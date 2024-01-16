Coming off of their best game of the season, the Houston Texans will face the one-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

The Houston Texans have defied all odds and conquered any challenge that has been put in front of them this year. They have their biggest challenge still ahead of them, though, as Houston is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens are the one seed in the AFC, and they are arguably the best team in the NFL. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Texans vs. Ravens game?

We have yet to see the Ravens in the playoffs, as they had a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend. Their first game of the postseason will be at home, at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 20.

How to watch Texans vs. Ravens

ABC will be broadcasting the Texans and Ravens game. You can also watch it on ESPN+ or with fuboTV. Joe Buck will be on play-by-play with Troy Aikman providing color commentary.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Ravens -8.5 | O/U 44.5

Texans storylines

The Texans won three games last year and 11 games in the last three years combined. Including their playoff win in the Wild Card Round, Houston has that many wins this season alone. After a 10-win regular season, the Texans won the AFC South and then the Wild Card Round, and they did it on the back of C.J. Stroud.

The rookie quarterback has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In fact, he has had arguably the best rookie quarterback season ever. Stroud was only the third quarterback ever to lead the league in passing yards per game and touchdown/interception ratio. He is the only rookie to ever lead the league in the ladder category. Stroud can make any pass, but he also has rare poise for such a young player.

Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he isn't the only rookie who has been thriving in Houston. The Texans made a trade to secure Will Anderson with the very next pick, and he has looked great on the defensive end.

Many fans wrote the Texans off before the season because of their youth and lack of success in recent seasons. Now fans are writing them off in the Divisional Round because they have a daunting task in taking on the Ravens. The Texans continue to prove people wrong, though, and their youth movement is not a normal one. They are coming off their best game of the season, as they beat the Cleveland Browns by a score of 45-14 in the Wild Card Round. The team has tons of momentum, and Houston's offense is clearly explosive.

Ravens storylines

If anyone can figure out how to slow down Stroud and Texans' offense, it is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens rank first in scoring defense, as they only allow 16.5 points per game to opposing offenses. Opponents have attempted the second-most passes in the league against the Ravens, yet the team ranks sixth in passing yards against (3,263).

Baltimore is able to get after the quarterback, and the players in the defensive backfield can capitalize. Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone have formed one of the best safety pairings in the NFL, and the latter has seven interceptions. Hamilton has missed time recently with an injury, so his potential return would be massive for Baltimore. The same can be said about Marlon Humphrey, a cornerback who will likely be a game-time decision.

The front seven for the Ravens is healthy. Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith are arguably the best linebacker duo in the NFL, and players like Michael Pierce, Jadeveon Clowney, and Justin Madubuike wreak havoc in front of them.

Baltimore also has a top-tier offense. The team scores 28.4 points per game, the fourth most in the league. Their rushing attack is the best in the league, as they have 2,661 rushing yards on the season. Lamar Jackson leads the team on that front. Despite being a quarterback, Jackson has 821 rushing yards, and he has already established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks of all time.

Jackson more than holds his own as a passer, though. Many have criticized him in the past in this regard, but Jackson is likely going to win the MVP award because he threw 24 touchdown passes in addition to the success he found on the ground.

The Ravens designated Mark Andrews to return from injured reserve. While he likely won't play this week, a win against the Texans would mean the Ravens could get their best weapon back on the field in the near future. Even if Andrews can't return to form this season, Isaiah Likely has stepped up in a big way during his absence. Regardless, the Ravens have great depth, and they have displayed that all season long. Baltimore hasn't made it past the Divisional Round with Lamar Jackson leading the way, though, so the Ravens would love to change that with a win this week over the Texans.