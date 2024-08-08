ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2024-25 NFL Regular Season is approaching and football is finally around the corner. With the Preseason kicking off as well, we're ready to bring you our betting predictions and picks all year. We head to the Steel City as the Houston Texans (0-1) will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) for their first taste of competition. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Steelers prediction and pick.

The Houston Texans are 0-1 following their first loss to the Chicago Bears at the NFL's Hall of Fame Game. They have a new, revamped roster this year, adding to the talent they already had when making their unlikely run in the playoffs last season. Expectations are high, but C.J. Stroud & Company believe they can make another surprising run.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their first taste of competitive football and are happy to host this game in front of their home fans. They've had a notable position battle for the role of QB1 with Russell Wilson and newcomer Justin Fields. It'll be interesting to see how things shake out, but the Steelers are hoping they can use both quarterbacks to their maximum potential this season.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Texans-Steelers Odds

Houston Texans: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texans vs. Steelers Preseason

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NFL Network, ABC, CBS, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

After their stellar to make the playoffs last season, the Houston Texans are one of the teams in the spotlights this season and quarterback C.J. Stroud is already one of the favorites to win MVP in just his second season. They added massive weapons to their offense in RB Joe Mixon and WR Stefon Diggs, piling to an already high-octane passing game. From reports at training camp, it seems as though the Texans are still working on figuring out their chemistry on offense and how all these talented players will mesh together. Still, we should see their offense come together more and more with each passing week and during these preseason contests.

The story of the Houston Texans this season will be their defense and adding DE Danielle Hunter to the mix, their front line and linebackers will be the soul of this team. They have a decent amount of depth at every position on defense, so we should see them flying around and making plays during preseason action. The Texans' defense immediately gives them an advantage over this Steelers team who ranked among the worst in offensive numbers last season, so don't be surprised if we see a low-scoring affair out of this one.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Steelers have two new quarterbacks in town and as it stands, Russell Wilson is QB1 and Justin Fields will be making the start during this game. Following their brief scrap during training camp, it'll be interesting to see how the young, hungry player in Fields will respond to the veteran and Super Bowl winner Wilson. Russell Wilson had his struggles in Denver, so you'd have to imagine his leash will be short with another NFL starter like Fields waiting in the wings. Each player has their unique strengths with Wilson's savvy as a passer and Fields' ability as a gifted runner. Fans can only hope that this heated position battle will bring out the best in both quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will also have a lot of work to do on defense this season as they ranked sixth league-wide in average points allowed. Led by T.J. Watt, they'll need to be more than just him making plays at the line and in the backfield. The secondary has been a waning issue and the Steelers will need to tighten things up to stay competitive within their division.

Final Texans-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun preseason game as we see the young talent of the Houston Texans take center stage in this one. However, it may be their defense making all the plays and showing off the depth they have on their roster this season. The Steelers, on the other hand, will have a chance to see new quarterback Justin Fields take the stage and run this offense for a few series. Many are saying Fields could overtake Wilson for the starting role, so this game will be important in seeing how Fields meshes into these schemes.

I expect the Houston Texans' defense to be the biggest story in this game after they try to improve on their performance last week. We can't expect too much out of the Steelers just yet, but expect Justin Fields to be very determined in whatever time he gets out there. Let's roll with the Texans to cover here as we see the total Under hit.

Final Texans-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans -2.5 (-110); Under 37.5 (-110)