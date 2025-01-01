ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AFC South battle to end the season as the Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Titans prediction and pick.

Texans-Titans Last Game – Matchup History

The Texans come into the game at 9-7 and are the AFC South Champions. After opening up 5-1, they would lose three of their next four. That would be followed up by winning three of four, with the only loss being to the Titans. Still, the Texans have lost two straight, and the last time out was rough for Houston. They faced the Ravens and would be down 10-0 after the end of the first quarter. Houston would score on a safety, but would not find offensive points in the game, falling 31-2. Meanwhile, The Titans come into the game 3-13 on the year. After opening the year 1-6, they would get a win over the Patriots. The Titans would later upset the Texans, but since that game, they have lost five straight, including twice to the Jaguars.

Overall Series: The Titans and Texans have faced 45 previous times, with the Titans leading the all-time series 24-21. The Titans broke their three-game losing streak to the Texans last time out, winning 32-27 earlier this year.

Here are the Texans-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Titans Odds

Houston Texas: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -102

Tennessee Titans: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 38.5 (-108)

Under: 38.5 (-112)

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans are 18th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 21st in yards per game. They are 21st in the running game while sitting 19th in the passing game. Coach DeMeco Ryans has said the starters for the Texans will play in this game. CJ Stroud leads the offense. He has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,677 yards and 19 touchdowns this year. He has been intercepted 12 times though.

In the receiving game, Nico Collins leads the way. He has brought in 63 receptions on 94 targets for 968 yards and is scores this year. Due to injuries, John Metchie III will play a bigger role. He has 22 receptions for 230 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Dalton Schultz has 50 receptions for 503 yards and two scores. In the running game, it is Joe Mixon that leads the way. He has 993 yards this year with 11 touchdowns.

The Texans are 16th in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting seventh in opponent yards per game. They are 12th against the run while sitting sixth against the pass this year. Will Anderson Jr. has been great this year, with 11 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss, and a fumble recovery.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans are 25th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 28th in yards per game. They are 15th in the run and 28th in passing. The Titans are expected to play both quarterbacks in this game. Will Levis has thrown for 1,916 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mason Rudolph has thrown for 1,460 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In the receiving game, Calvin Ridley has led the way. He has brought in 61 receptions on 115 targets this year for 941 yards and four touchdowns. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has also been solid. He has just 28 receptions for 447 yards but has scored nine times this year. Finally, tight end Chig Okonkow has 479 yards and 52 receptions with two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard leads the running game. He has run for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns. He missed the last game but should play in this one. He is joined in the backfield by Tyjae Spears, who has 312 yards and four scores.

The Titans are 30th in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting second in opponent yards per game. They are 22nd against the run and second against the pass. Jeffery Simmons is second on the team in tackles while having five sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Further, Amani Hooker has five interceptions and nine pass breakups this year.

Final Texans-Titans Prediction & Pick

Unders in games with the Texans have been hitting well this year. The under is 11-5 this year for the Texans. Further, their offense has struggled as of late. They have scored 20 or fewer points in each of the last three games. While the Texans have said they are playing their starters, with nothing to play for, they may not play the full game. Further, the Titans may not have the heavy desire to get the win and hurt their draft stock. With those uncertainties, a play on a side is not the best play, but the under is a play.

Final Texans-Titans Prediction & Pick: Under 38.5 (-112)