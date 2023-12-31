C.J. Stroud's stellar return against the Titans allowed Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to give him tons of praise.

C.J. Stroud made his triumphant return to the Houston Texans in the team's 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Head coach DeMeco Ryans had nothing but praise for Stroud in his first game back since missing the last two games due to concussion protocol.

“He was efficient all day…Everybody knows the type of player he is,” Ryans said in a quote obtained by Jonathan M. Alexander. “We're all excited to have C.J. back because he's a really great player.”

Stroud finished the game with 213 passing yards and one touchdown on 24/32 passing in the victory. He spoke about how it felt to return to the field in the postgame presser.

“ I mean, I feel like everything that we did on the field today, we put a good week of practice in, I think all 11 guys, took their responsibility really serious. We had, Robert Woods and Sheldon Rankins come up to us and talk to us last night about just the opportunity that we have. And I think everybody took that really serious, and we're really excited, cause I mean, we're playing our best ball towards the back end. Of course, last week we didn't do well, but, we weren't really at full strength and to be for this week. That we're kind of at full strength and still play a good, a good game against a tough Tennessee Titans team that takes really everybody to the stretch and be able to shut them out almost and, be able to put up some points offensively and defensively. I think that's a recipe for success.”

With the win, the Texans are now 9-7 and are very much alive in the AFC Playoff hunt but they need some things to fall in their favor. But, this is a very successful first year in the C.J. Stroud era and DeMeco Ryans and the Texans should be excited for the future.