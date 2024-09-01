Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko was caught in an uncomfortable moment on camera during his team's loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. Elko was seen shouting at his offensive coordinator Collin Klein during the contest's final moments, per 247 Sports. Elko appeared to be yelling for his coordinator to call running plays near the end of the game. The Aggies had been calling pass attempts in the last minute or so of the contest.

Notre Dame held off the Aggies, 23-13, to spoil Elko's first game as head coach. Elko moved to College Station after coaching at Duke for two seasons. Following the loss, Elko issued a message to Texas A&M football fans.

“To the Aggie fans, I thank you,” Elko said, per 247 Sports. “Thank you for showing up tonight. Thank you for making this a really special day. You deserved better, and we did not give it to you. So we will go back to work, and we will continue to drive this thing to become the product that you guys want and deserve for this program to be.”

Elko didn't seem pleased with the play of his quarterback, Conner Weigman. The play caller finished the game with 100 passing yards, and two interceptions. Weigman went just 12-for-30 in his pass completions.

“There were not a lot of easy access throws to get him comfortable and get him in rhythm,” Elko added. “People are going to have to win to do that, and we were not able to get it going. Whether it was him missing – we had a chance to hit Noah on the big over route, kind of overshot him by a little bit and got the pick. Or guys not getting the separation that we needed to get.

Texas A&M football hopes for success with Mike Elko

The Aggies are looking for Elko to lead the team to the SEC Championship, after a series of frustrating years with Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was fired during the 2023 season, in a dramatic move. Texas A&M gave the keys to Elko this offseason, after the coach had back-to-back winning seasons in Durham.

Texas A&M football needed a win over Notre Dame to strengthen its non conference resumé but not all is lost. Under the expanded College Football Playoff scenario, 12 teams get bids to the CFP. If the Aggies can win the SEC, they will be in. That won't be easy, as Georgia looked tremendous on Saturday in a Week 1 victory over Clemson. Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas are a few of the other teams expected to compete for the SEC championship.

The Aggies next play McNeese State on Saturday, for Elko's next chance to get his first win at the school.