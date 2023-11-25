The search for a new football coach at Texas A&M is heating up as several candidates are being mentioned as possible hires.

The Texas A&M football coaching search is heating up. Kyle Whittingham, Mike Elko and several other coaches are being named as possible replacements for Jimbo Fisher at the school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel and reported by On3. Texas A&M football is looking for a coach after the school fired Fisher earlier this month.

Whittingham is currently the head coach at Utah, and Elko is at Duke. Both coaches are having successful seasons at their respective programs. Utah and Duke are both going to bowl games this year after winning at least 6 games each. Other coaches being mentioned for the Texas A&M job are Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Arizona's Jedd Fisch, and Jeff Traylor at UTSA.

Fisher was fired by the Aggies on November 12, and will receive a nearly $76 million buyout from the school. Fisher had success in College Station, winning at least 8 games a year his first four seasons. But after a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, fans and boosters began to grow restless. Fisher posted a 6-4 record in 2023 before being relieved of his duties. He had also spent time coaching at Florida State, winning a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013. Fisher is expected to entertain interest from several schools after the season is over.

At this point, it seems the coaching search in College Station is pretty wide open. Time will tell which of these are serious candidates, and who will take the reins for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024. It's quite possible none of these coaches mentioned will be headed to College Station, either.

Texas A&M is 7-4 on the season and playing LSU Saturday in the last regular season game. The Aggies will also play in a bowl game.